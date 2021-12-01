Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 120,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,008 shares.The stock last traded at $164.92 and had previously closed at $164.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

