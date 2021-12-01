Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

