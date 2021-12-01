Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

