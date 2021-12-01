Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 94,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69.

