Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69.

