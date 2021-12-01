Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 482,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.