Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 15.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

