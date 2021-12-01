Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Lowered by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $128,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

