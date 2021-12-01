Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.46 and a twelve month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

