Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $189.05 and a one year high of $247.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.