Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. 7,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

