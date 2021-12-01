Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.