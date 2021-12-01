Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.