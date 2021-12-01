Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.13. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

