Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

