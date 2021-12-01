Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.09. 172,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

