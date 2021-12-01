Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 166.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.