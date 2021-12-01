Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,790,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 50,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

