Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 6th

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18.

