Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 2.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

