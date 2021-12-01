Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

