Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $478 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $10.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

