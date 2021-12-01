Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.95. 3,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.