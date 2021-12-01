Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $224.87 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,315 shares of company stock valued at $33,653,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

