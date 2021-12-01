Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

