Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.83.

VET stock opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

