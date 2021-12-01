ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 196,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

