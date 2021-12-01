Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CNRAF stock remained flat at $$1.22 on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

