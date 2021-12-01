Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CNRAF stock remained flat at $$1.22 on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
