Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

