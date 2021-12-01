Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
