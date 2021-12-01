Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Milton R. Berlinski Sells 129,565 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 434,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,257. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.