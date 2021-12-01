VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $71.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

