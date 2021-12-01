Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $34.79 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 2.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.24. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,214. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $202.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $764,271. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

