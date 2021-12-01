Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 4.38% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 million and a PE ratio of -132.45. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

