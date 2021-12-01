Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $70.38 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,844 shares during the period. Pool accounts for approximately 4.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $70,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.00. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,802. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.