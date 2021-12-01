Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.00. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.53. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. Analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.