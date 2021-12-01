Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 358,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,211. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

