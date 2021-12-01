VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of VQS stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $57.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.90. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

