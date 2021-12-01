Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $200.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 38,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,005 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $40.48.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,173 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of -1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

