Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 10th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.05. 220,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.55 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a market cap of $373.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.