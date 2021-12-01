Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.57. 73,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.14. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

