Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.