Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

