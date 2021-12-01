Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys 72 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 134.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 75.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,213.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,540.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,588.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,185.00 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

