Vivid Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

