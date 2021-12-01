Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $514,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $393.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

