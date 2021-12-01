Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $959,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $382.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

