Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

