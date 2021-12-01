Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $27,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $82.47 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.