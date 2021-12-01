Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 327,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,665. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

