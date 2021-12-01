VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 15,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VMware stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,000. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.