VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 15,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,941 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,000. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

